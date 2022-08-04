Feline Becomes Dog Friend's Guide Cat After Canine Loses His Vision: 'Most Beautiful Thing'

Meet Blaze, the dog with a guide cat!

Robin Wagner, 28, adopted Blaze, a German shepherd mix, in 2019. After bringing the dog home, Wagner took the pet to the vet and learned Blaze had vision problems.

Veterinarians determined that Blaze was blind in one eye and had lens issues in his other eye, causing his remaining vision to deteriorate.

Satin the cat, who already lived with Wagner in Burlington, Vermont, before Blaze's arrival, welcomed the dog warmly. Even though Blaze often stepped on the cat when he first moved in, the two animals formed an inseparable bond.

"A new creature was all up in her space and even when he could see ran into her a lot," Wagner told SWNS about Satin's early days with Blaze.

SWNS

According to the outlet, Blaze completely lost his vision in October 2020 and had his right eye removed several months later to stop an infection.

"Blaze going blind caused a huge regression in his social anxiety. He became very anxious and reactive," Wagner said. "We had to do a lot of work with trainers to help him gain his confidence back."

SWNS

Satin also stepped in to help Blaze adjust to his vision loss.

"Both the cat and the dog like to hang out in our bed. When Blaze would jump up, Satin would go barreling out of the room before he stomped on her. But over time, we noticed Satin staying in her spot and giving Blaze a nice loud meow. He'd stop himself, and walk around her," Wagner said.

The black cat's efforts to make her presence known to Blaze with meows worked, so she also began using the trick to help the dog get around the house.

SWNS

Satin uses her meows and chirps like sonar, helping the 80-pound dog avoid collisions with her and the furniture.

"Every time he'd be walking towards her, she would meow. She would meow, and he would stop and redirect himself," Wagner said.

Over the past year, the owner of the furry friends has watched the animals figure out together the best way to adapt to Blaze's vision loss.

"I think Blaze going blind caused Satin and Blaze to become closer," Wagner said.

"While she isn't the most affectionate and cuddliest of cats with us, she for sure tells Blaze she loves him, and it's the most beautiful thing to see," she added.