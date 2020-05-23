'Guardian' Dog Refuses to Leave Dead Sister's Body on Side of the Road: 'Heart Wrenching'

"This boy wasn't going to let anyone mess with his sister," said the Kingsville Kleberg Health Department Animal Control & Care Center

A dog whose sister was found dead on the side of the road would not leave his sibling behind when authorities came to the rescue.

The "heart wrenching" incident occurred on Friday when animal control officers in Kingsville, Texas, received a call of a deceased dog on Friday morning, according to the Kingsville Kleberg Health Department Animal Control & Care Center.

Upon arrival, officers found a Catahoula mix protecting the lifeless body of another dog.

"This boy wasn't going to let anyone mess with his sister. Our ACOs had a hard time convincing him everything was going to be alright and they were there to help him," a staffer at the animal center wrote on Facebook, adding that the call "was one of the most heart wrenching for our staff."

The 27-pound pup — who rescuers later named Guardian — is now resting at an animal care center, according to another Facebook post. Caretakers at the facility believe he is around 6 to 12 months old.

"He's still a little confused about what happened, but at least he is now in a safe place with fresh cool water and belly full of food," a post from the Kingsville Kleberg Health Department Animal Control & Care Center reads. "Since we don't know if he belonged to anyone, he will be held as a stray."

Guardian will be held on hold as a stray for four days, according to the department.

Animal control officers have already arranged for Guardian's adoption should no one claim him by May 29.