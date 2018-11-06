Grumpy Stray Cat Ends Up in Hospital After Car Accident, Hates It

Saul is having a no good, very bad day.

The stray ginger cat ended up at the RSPCA’s Putney Animal Hospital in London after reportedly being hit by a car — and his pouty face made it clear that he was not enjoying himself.

The good news is that the visit to the animal hospital was important, and vital for Saul’s health.

“He was in a very sorry state with and had discharge coming from his eyes and nose and looked very poorly indeed,” RSPCA London Veterinary Director Caroline Allen said in a statement. “We believe he was involved in a road traffic accident as we found he had injured his jaw, teeth and one eye — all leading to his rather unique look!”

If he didn’t look crabby before, Saul certainly did when he had his jar wired and set into a frown as part of his treatment. But aside for the downcast mug, everything is all smiles for Saul again: The feline is receiving around-the-clock attention and care, and is expected to fully recover from his injuries. His face, however, will likely hold some of that sour expression due to the physical trauma he experienced in the area during the accident.

“Despite his constant scowl, Saul’s actually really sweet and friendly,” Allen said, adding that the kitty adores all the treats and toys he has been getting at the hospital. “He’s recovering really well from his injuries and we hope he will soon be ready to move to our cattery at Southall to find a new home as we don’t rehome directly from the hospital.”

While this “Grumpy Cat 2.0” isn’t accepting adoption applications yet, you can keep and eye out for him and meet other adoptable felines at RSCPA’s website.