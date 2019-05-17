Grumpy Cat Once 'Upstaged' the Cast of Cats on Broadway and the Photos Are Everything

Possibly the internet’s most viral animal star, Grumpy Cat, passed away this week, and fans from all over are mourning the loss of the famous frowning feline.

On the latest episode of PEOPLE Now, Royal Correspondent Imogen Lloyd Webber discussed the epic moment Grumpy Cat visited Broadway to meet the cast of father Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Cats.

“Quite rightly, Grumpy turned up and upstaged all of the Jellicle cats,” Imogen said. And after showing a picture of Grumpy Cat with the rest of the cast, Imogen pointed out, “Look, Grumpy Cat has total attention there.”

Imogen admitted it was “very sad day for all of us,” and a “tragic day,” adding, “I have to say, speaking to insiders about this, there was far more traction on Grumpy Cat visiting than Kourtney Kardashian … sorry, Kourtney.”

Grumpy’s caretakers — Tabatha Bundesen, her brother Bryan Bundesen and her daughter Crystal Bundesen — announced that Grumpy Cat died “peacefully” in Tabatha’s arms on Tuesday morning.

