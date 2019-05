Grumpy Cat’s rise to beloved Internet sensation started where many viral stars first take root: on Reddit.

Photos of the frowny feline, known then by her real name Tardar Sauce, started to spread across the site in 2012.

Animal lovers were initially skeptical that the cat’s sourpuss mug was real, suggesting it could be the work of Photoshop.

Tardar Sauce’s owner, Tabatha Bundesen, posted several videos on YouTube of her unique pet to set the record straight.

Grumpy Cat’s signature “No Face” and small size are a result of feline dwarfism, a condition caused by a genetic mutation.

After learning that this feline was the real deal, the Internet happily embraced Tardar Sauce and renamed her Grumpy Cat.