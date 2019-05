The Surliest Pics of Grumpy Cat and Her Many Celebrity Fans

Grumpy Cat and Plaza took a sweet snap on the set of her made-for-television film Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever. Plaza, who was the voice of Grumpy Cat in the film, opened up about the feline star in an interview with Parade in 2014.

“She’s really tiny, and she’s really cute, and she’s just happy hanging out,” Plaza told the outlet. “Her family is always right there. They’re always taking care of her. She’s not put in anyone’s hands that she doesn’t know, and she’s got a pretty sweet life.”