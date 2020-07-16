Group Rescues 44 Dogs Living in 'Deplorable Conditions' from Mississippi Hoarding Situation

Now, the dogs are "beginning to decompress and getting more and more comfortable in their foster homes," said rescuers

More than 40 dogs are now in loving foster homes after being lifted from an instance of animal hoarding.

Earlier this month, the Tails Humane Society of DeKalb, Illinois, announced that they rescued 44 dogs from a dog hoarding situation in rural Mississippi. The team that responded to the location described the animals as being subjected to "deplorable conditions."

"An elderly couple had become overwhelmed with the number of dogs they were caring for and we’re grateful they reached out for help," Tails wrote on Facebook. "In less than 24 hours, our team mobilized and loaded our vehicles with transport crates, blankets, medical supplies and food and drove down to the property. Upon arrival, our team got to work immediately."

The dogs were in various states of mistreatment, according to rescuers, including some who were "covered in fleas and ticks, many are suffering from matting, skin infections like mange and seven of the dogs have tested positive for heartworm disease."

After being rescued and treated, the "amazing" dogs have been placed into "loving" foster homes. "None of these 44 dogs have ever known the comfort and safety of a home with a warm bed, nutritious food, or even the love of a family," the rescue team wrote.

Offering an update over the weekend, the Tails rescuers wrote that, thanks to donations from its supporters, they had good news that would "make your heart happy."

"Your support made this rescue possible! ... We rescued 44 dogs from a sad situation in rural Mississippi. ... We couldn't be more proud or more thankful to have such an amazing group of foster families! Many of these amazing dogs are beginning to decompress and getting more and more comfortable in their foster homes."

In the sweet photos, the dogs — many of them appearing to be puppies — adorably seemed to be enjoying their new digs, resting and cuddling with their foster humans.