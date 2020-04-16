Philly Groundhog Spotted Happily Eating Pizza While Staring at Family Social Distancing Inside

Move over, Pizza Rat!

There’s a new — and arguably cuter — pizza-toting animal in town.

Kristin Chalela Bagnell caught a groundhog chowing down on a slice of pizza outside the sliding doors of her Philadelphia home, where Bagnell and her family are social distancing amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and posted a video of the scene on her Facebook page Tuesday.

“It’s not just the people that like Philly pizza,” Bagnell wrote in the caption of the video featuring the neighborhood groundhog.

The hungry animal spent about an hour on his meal and remained undeterred by Bagnell’s two dogs nearby, she told CNN.

“Before I recorded, we noticed that pizza was out in our backyard and we didn’t know where it came from,” she said. “Then both of the dogs were very intently looking out the glass.”

The groundhog is reminiscent of 2015’s viral Pizza Rat, the rodent who was spotted casually walking down the subway stairs in New York City with an entire slice of pizza.