Three 'Lovely' Ducklings Hatch from Eggs Bought at a U.K. Supermarket

Mum of three Deza Empson, 31, is smitten after three eggs she bought from Morrisons hatched after she put them in an incubator she bought on Amazon to breed budgies, pictured at her home in Redcar, North Yorks, Jun 30 2022.See SWNS story SWSYeggs. A mum is smitten after three eggs she bought from Morrisons hatched - and now she has pet ducklings. Deza Empson, 31, bought six Braddock-White Clarence Court eggs at the supermarket and on a whim put them in an incubator she bought on Amazon to breed budgies.She was shocked when just five days later she shone a light and could see little ducklings developing inside some of the eggs.The little chicks began pecking their way out of their shells three weeks later - with River and Dusk arriving first, followed by Daisy a day later.

Credit: Lee McLean/SWNS