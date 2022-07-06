Three 'Lovely' Ducklings Hatch from Eggs Bought at a U.K. Supermarket

By People Staff July 06, 2022 02:26 PM
A woman is smitten with her new pets after three duck eggs she bought from U.K. grocery store Morrisons hatched.

Deza Empson, 31, bought six Braddock-White Clarence Court duck eggs at the supermarket and put them in an incubator she purchased on Amazon to breed budgies — also known as parakeets.

She was shocked when she shone a light on the incubator five days later and could see little ducklings developing inside some of the eggs.

Three baby ducks ended up pecking their way out of their shells three weeks later. Ducklings River and Dusk arrived first, followed by Daisy a day later. They hatched on June 11 and 12.

Credit: Lee McLean/SWNS

The trio loves nothing more than to splash in the bath, and Daisy has grown so attached to Empson that she follows her around, snuggling on her shoulder.

Empson plans to keep Daisy, and River and Dusk will live with her cousin.

Credit: Lee McLean/SWNS

The mom of three from Yorkshire, England, told SWNS, "They're lovely. It's so crazy. They just follow me everywhere."

Credit: Lee McLean/SWNS

"When I first saw them move, I could hardly believe it. I was like, 'Oh my god. I'm getting ducks!'" she added.

Empson said she placed the duck eggs in her new incubator to test the apparatus. She wanted to ensure the temperatures inside the incubator were constant before she used it to breed budgies.

It was a surprise to Empson when the incubator test led to three hatchlings, which she believes are Aylesbury ducks.

