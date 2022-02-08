These Veterinarian-Approved Dog Treats Are Proven to Remove Plaque and Tartar from Your Dog's Teeth
Making sure your dog has good dental hygiene can be vital to their health in the long run and can prevent you from having to pay hundreds of dollars for a professional cleaning. Certain toys can help clean out food chunks and other things that might get stuck between their teeth throughout the day, but you'll need something more heavy-duty to remove plaque and tartar. If your pup doesn't cooperate with regular brushing, then try a dog treat that has the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) stamp of approval. (The VOHC seal on the bag means it's proven to actually be beneficial for dogs' dental hygiene.) And a solid option to start with is Greenies Natural Dental Dog Treats, which are 20 percent off on Amazon.
You'll find the VOHC seal of approval on the back of each bag of Greenies, which means they have been tested and proven by veterinary experts to actually clean your dog's teeth. These specific ones can be given once a day to help remove plaque and tartar buildup that's hard to get rid of without regular brushing.
Not only are they backed by professionals, but they're also loved by more than 39,800 shoppers who gave have given the treats a five-star rating. It's no wonder they are considered one of Amazon's best-sellers in the dog treat category. There are a few options to choose from too, like this bag that is made for small dogs weighing up to 15 pounds, as well as multiple other sizes for larger breeds. Add them to your cart while they're discounted because the deal won't last long.
Buy It! Greenies Original Teenie Natural Dental Dog Treats, $19.98 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
One five-star reviewer said these treats work better than other brands they've tried and wrote that after giving their dog enjoyed some Greenies dental treats, their dog's teeth have "cleaned up very nicely and are very white now." Other shoppers claim the dental chews also help with bad breath, which can be caused by buildup and food being stuck on their teeth.
These popular dog treats can be given to your pup once a day and should provide improvement in their overall oral health over time. It's important to continue regular visits to the vet to get their teeth checked in case they need more preventative care, but these treats are an expert-approved option for in-between visits. Plus, they're on sale, so you might as well stock up.
