Making sure your dog has good dental hygiene can be vital to their health in the long run and can prevent you from having to pay hundreds of dollars for a professional cleaning. Certain toys can help clean out food chunks and other things that might get stuck between their teeth throughout the day, but you'll need something more heavy-duty to remove plaque and tartar. If your pup doesn't cooperate with regular brushing, then try a dog treat that has the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) stamp of approval. (The VOHC seal on the bag means it's proven to actually be beneficial for dogs' dental hygiene.) And a solid option to start with is Greenies Natural Dental Dog Treats, which are 20 percent off on Amazon.