Wolves Found Outside of Enclosure at Greater Vancouver Zoo, Officials Suspect 'Malicious Intent'

The Greater Vancouver Zoo is temporarily closed after officials announced that wolves had been found outside their enclosure Tuesday morning.

"This is an ongoing investigation and is suspicious, and believed to be due to malicious intent," the zoo said in a statement posted to their website.

The Greater Vancouver Zoo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In the Tuesday release, the zoo said that while most of the wolves were back in the care of their team, the staff was still searching for a "small number" of the animals that remained unaccounted for.

On Wednesday, the zoo announced on their Instagram Story sharing that the park remained closed for the day.

Greater Vancouver Zoo Instagram Story. Greater Vancouver Zoo Instagram

On Twitter Tuesday evening, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said that the zoo had enlisted their help to recapture the wolves and that one remained "at large." The Greater Vancouver Zoo is home to nine adult grey wolves and six cubs, according to the park's website.

The zoo added that the Langley Royal Canadian Mounted Police was looking into what appeared to be "unlawful entry and vandalism."

A spokesperson for Langley RCMP told PEOPLE that the department is "investigating the Break and Enter to the Zoo and the Mischief to the enclosure fence."

"We currently have no suspects and unfortunately, there is no surveillance," the rep said.

The zoo's official statement stressed that there is "no danger to the public" at this time.

Anyone who spots a wolf in the area is urged to contact the zoo, the Langley RCMP or the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.