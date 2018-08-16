WATCH: Great White Shark Surprises Young Fisherman by Stealing His Catch Right Off the Line

There’s no such thing as a free lunch … unless you’re the great white shark in this video.

This clip captured by Tabatha Eldridge and posted to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Facebook page already has more than 67,000 views.

The surprising footage was filmed on the waters surrounding Massachusetts’ Stone Horse Shoal and shows a boy on a fishing trip.

The young fisherman is in the middle of reeling in a big catch. It’s getting closer and closer to the boat the more the boy pulls and pulls. Just when the fish is about to break the water, a great white shark spots the wriggling snack and steals it with one chomp.

Last week, the conservancy posted a video of a great white shark jumping at a boat in nearby waters off the coast of Massachusetts.

It’s a dog eat dog world on land, but it’s a shark eat your fish world in the sea.