Ryan Reynolds and forests and bears, oh my!

The actor is lending his voice to the upcoming film Great Bear Rainforest, a stunning documentary set in his homeland of Canada.

The movie follows the various wildlife of Canada’s Great Bear Rainforest — off the Pacific coast in British Columbia — and more specifically, the rare all-white spirit bear. The area is also home to the indigenous First Nations, “who have provided stewardship of the forest for millennia,” according to a release. Three First Nations children are featured in the film, as they talk about their families’ intergenerational conservation efforts.

Ryan Reynolds in the recording booth, narrating Great Bear Rainforest Deirdre Leowinata/Pacific Wild

For Reynolds, the decision to join the project was a no-brainer.

“I want my children to know there is still an area in this world that has remained wild, and will remain that way, because of the long history of stewardship shown by indigenous people,” the father of two said in the release. “I hope this film inspires the younger generation that there is hope for the future if we all work together and take care of our planet’s remaining wild places.”

Director Ian McAllister, producer Jeff Turner and their crew spent three years shooting throughout the most remote areas of the rainforest; the footage touches on the area’s ocean life, mountain peaks and animals like otters, humpback whales, salmon, sea lions, wolves and more.

Filming Great Bear Rainforest in Canada Ian McAllister

The film — from Spirit Bear Entertainment and distributor MacGillivray Freeman Films, with music by Hans Zimmer and Anže Rozman — will hit IMAX and giant screen theaters on Feb. 15, 2019.