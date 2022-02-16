This 'Magic Mist' Chewing Deterrent Spray for Dogs Can Save Your Shoes and Furniture, According to Shoppers
Puppies are bound to have a chewing stage while they're teething, but older dogs can also have a habit of chewing things they're not supposed to. Breaking this habit can be challenging and there are plenty of temporary solutions on the market like chew toys, treats, and training collars. But if you want something that'll work almost instantly, try a chewing deterrent spray instead. Not sure where to look? There's one in particular that's backed by more than 2,900 five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who say it actually works. Plus, it's on sale for just $12 right now.
The Grannick's Bitter Apple Chewing Deterrent Spray has a sour taste and strong smell that repulses dogs and keeps them away from the items you're trying to protect. Shoppers say it's surprisingly odorless to humans, which means you can use it on practically anything without giving your home a bitter scent. Like most cleaning products, it's recommended to test the spray on a small hidden spot on your shoes and furniture before spraying the entire thing, just in case it causes the fabric to become discolored. A little goes a long way, so the 8-ounce bottle should last a while and it can be easily reapplied.
Buy It! Grannick's Bitter Apple Chewing Deterrent Spray, $11.48 (orig. $13.16); amazon.com
A satisfied shopper explained that consistency is key with the spray. Its taste and scent is bound to wear off at some point, so it's important to reapply as needed. They said they used it on their dog's leash to prevent them from biting it while they were on walks and added the spray was "worth every penny."
Not only does the spray work well for repelling dogs, but it be used for cats who are prone to chewing cords, shoelaces, and plants, too. Some plants are toxic to cats, so it's important to keep them out of reach and ensure they don't ingest any leaves or stems. One reviewer called it a ″magic mist″ and said it kept her cat away from her plants. They also said that reapplying the spray every two weeks did the trick.
The Grannick Bitter Apple Spray is highly rated by several shoppers for instantly repelling dogs and cats, and will teach them what's not okay to chew over time. Once they back away from the forbidden item, try handing them a toy to correct the behavior and show them what they can play with instead.
Add the spray to your cart while it's on sale for $12.
