Puppies are bound to have a chewing stage while they're teething, but older dogs can also have a habit of chewing things they're not supposed to. Breaking this habit can be challenging and there are plenty of temporary solutions on the market like chew toys, treats, and training collars. But if you want something that'll work almost instantly, try a chewing deterrent spray instead. Not sure where to look? There's one in particular that's backed by more than 2,900 five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who say it actually works. Plus, it's on sale for just $12 right now.