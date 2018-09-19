Texas Mayor and Grandmother Shoots 12-ft. Gator to Avenge Dead Mini Horse

The mayor of Livingston, Texas, has completed her quest for justice.

On Sunday, Mayor Judy B. Cochran shot and killed a 12-ft., 580-lb. gator she spotted near her ranch, reports the Houston Chronicle.

“We think this is the gator that ate one of our miniature horses several years ago, as big as this gator was, he could’ve easily eaten it,” she told the paper. “Typically the gators don’t bother us, but we’ve been looking for [this one].”

Surprisingly, this isn’t the biggest alligator that has been caught near the pond at Cochran’s ranch. According to Fox6 News, in 2009, Cochran’s grandson, then only 5, killed an 800-lb. gator on the property.

While some may balk at the idea of an elected official shooting an animal, Cochran assured the Houston Chronicle that her hunt was legal.

“There are a lot of requirements to kill a gator in Polk County,” she said. “We’re one of 12 counties that has a hunting season for alligators, between Sept. 10 and 30. You have to have a permit and tags from a wildlife biologist, and you have to catch it on a hook first.”

The mayor followed all these rules when hunting the gator that likely killed her mini horse.

Now that she has avenged her former pet, Cochran plans to use every part of the gator, including eating the meat and making several pairs of boots from the skin.