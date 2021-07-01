Disney World Gorillas Have Relatable Reaction to Finding Snake in Their Animal Kingdom Exhibit

The primates seen in the viral TikTok clip are part of a family of western lowland gorillas that call the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail in the Africa Pavilion of Disney World's Animal Kingdom home

Gino, the patriarch of the western lowland gorilla troop, might be enjoying the solitude while Animal Kingdom is closed, said Mark Penning, Disney Parks' vice president for animals, science and environment

Gorillas in an exhibit at Disney World's Animal Kingdom theme park came across a slithery guest in a now-viral video.

Last week, guests visiting the Orlando-based attraction got to witness a group of gorillas react to the surprise appearance of a small snake in their habitat.

Shared to TikTok, the video — aptly titled "Gorilla VS Snake" — shows a smaller gorilla locating the reptile in a pile of hay before a second gorilla comes over to try and get the reptile to move away.

In the clip from @silkystrokesurvivor, which has over 1 million views, more gorillas become curious about the situation and join the ever-growing group of primates looking for the snake, which disappears under the hay at some point in the video. Eventually, the largest gorilla in the group heads over to assess the situation, much to the delight of the park guests watching this drama unfold.

The gorilla troop then searches through the hay before later discovering the snake once more. In the background of the video, a theme park employee is heard sharing, "Just like humans, our gorillas are very curious about what goes on in their habitat."

In a second video uploaded by TikTok user @silkystrokesurvivor, some of the gorillas remain in close proximity to the snake, with one gorilla lying down close to the tiny intruder and staring at it adamantly. After the snake lunges towards the animal, the gorilla runs off to another part of the exhibit.

The clip continues with a different gorilla getting excited and beating its chest while another wanders over to see what the commotion is about.

The gorillas seen in the video are part of a family of western lowland gorillas that call the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail in the Africa Pavilion of the Animal Kingdom home.

This gorilla subspecies is "the most numerous and widespread of all gorilla subspecies," according to the World Wildlife Fund.