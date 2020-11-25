'Gentle' Gorilla Assists Injured Bird Caught in Zoo Enclosure During 'Awesome' Animal Moment

In the clip, the gorilla carefully tries to help the bird fly away

This zoo gorilla showed kindness toward an injured bird in need.

In a new heartwarming video captured earlier this month at a zoo in New South Wales, Australia, a gorilla roams their exhibit when they come across a downed bird, resting motionless in the grass. The animal nudges the bird as if to check on it, before laying down next to the small creature to look at it eye to eye.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"That bird must be hurt," one person says off-camera as a park visitor records the moment.

The gorilla flinches a few times at the bird's sudden movements, all while carefully trying to help the injured creature. Giving the bird a boost, the ape uses its hand to push on the bird's backside as the bird attempts to get flying again.

Image zoom Credit: ViralHog

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"He's so gentle with it," an onlooker comments, as another remarks, "It looks like he's trying to get it to go."

"This might not end pretty, if there's any children around," says one witness, presumably predicting the gorilla could roughhouse the bird — though the curious ape does not.

The gorilla instead chooses to walk away calmly at the end of the clip as the bird stays put on the ground. "How awesome was that?" says one of the zoo-goers.