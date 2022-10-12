Wendy Wickersham first spotted Gordon in 2015 through a Facebook post about the dog's rescue story. After surviving a hit-and-run in Taiwan that left him paralyzed and on the side of the road, the Shiba Inu was saved by a Good Samaritan, the post detailed, and was now looking for a home in the U.S.

"I'm reading this sad story, and then there was a picture of him, and he's got the biggest, goofiest smile," Wickersham, 47, tells PEOPLE exclusively in an interview for the 2022 PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by the PEDIGREE® brand.

Not looking to adopt a pet at that time, she moved on. But then, days later, "I was scrolling, and his face pops up again," Wickersham, who works in the wine business, says of seeing Gordon on Facebook for a second time.

Not able to look away this time, Wickersham and her husband, Jim Larson, decided to start the adoption process. For months, the couple worked with Love and Second Chances, a California-based rescue helping Gordon find a home, to prepare for Gordon's arrival from Taiwan. Wickersham and Larson hired a dog trainer to ready their dog Yuki (who died in April) for the change, made their home accessible to Gordon's wheelchair and learned how to care for a paralyzed pet.

"We had to be 100 percent committed," Wickersham recalls.

After applying to adopt the dog in July 2015, Gordon arrived in the U.S. in November. His new family met him at the airport and took him home.

"I don't know who was more scared, me or him," Wickersham says of meeting Gordon in person for the first time. Over the next few weeks, the Shiba Inu went from being "frightened" in his kennel to eagerly enjoying his first toy ball and "wanting to be held."

"It was about letting him see that he was safe and that this is your home," Gordon's dog mom says.

Like Wickersham, thousands of voters fell for Gordon's smile during PEOPLE's annual World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest presented by the PEDIGREE® brand. The Shiba Inu, now 11, won the 2022 competition, beating more than 9,000 other rescue dogs for the title. His prizes include a year's supply of dog food and a $1,000 donation to the animal rescue of Wickersham's choice.

Gordon was chosen as the 2022 winner of the contest from the top three dogs by this year's judges' panel, which included The Talk hosts (and rescue dog owners) Akbar Gbajabiamila, Natalie Morales and Jerry O'Connell, PEOPLE Pets editor Kelli Bender and PEDIGREE Foundation ambassador Evan Satinoff.

"His favorite thing is eating cookies. He loves his cookies. We even spell the word, and he still knows what we're talking about," Wickersham says of Gordon's obsession with treats and how he spends his days at home in Bella Vista, Arkansas.

But cookies aren't the only way to Gordon's heart. The dog loves to spend time outdoors, "cruising along in his cart."

"He will jump over rocks, tumble over logs, jump in the creek and chase the leaves," his owner says of the dog's outside activities. In fact, Gordon's "rambunctious" behavior broke the wheelchair he brought to the U.S. with him. Now, he is fitted with a custom wheelchair built with durability that matches the dog's enthusiasm.

"He exudes joy, and he's playful," Wickersham says, noting that Gordon also appreciates a good snuggle session. She hopes Gordon's joy is contagious and he can help others find happiness through his win.

"I love to get him out in front of people, to let them see the joy and to let them see that, yeah, there are some things that are different, but different isn't a bad thing," she says, adding, "it doesn't have to stop us or keep us from enjoying life to the fullest."

Gordon's ability to smile through life's unexpected obstacles has profoundly impacted how Wickersham views her own life.

"We thought we were adopting him to help him, and really he has given us so much joy and laughter that I feel like we could never repay that to him," she says.

For those interested in adopting a pet with special needs like Gordon, Wickersham advises, "do your homework," and be ready for "a bond that's kind of unlike any other."

"The bond that you form with them is so much deeper because they really have to find ways to communicate with you to tell you what they need," Wickersham says.

Gordon has found ways to tell her when he needs help getting up on the couch or going outside, and how content he is: "If you just make eye contact with him, he lights up, and he smiles."

The 2022 winner of the World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest had some seriously sweet competition. Read on to learn more about the adorable runners-up.

Koda

Before Sneha Desai adopted Koda, a 13-pound mini poodle mix, from Houston's K-9 Angels Rescue in 2014, she was scared of dogs. Koda, 9, whom Desai says has "the gentlest and calmest temperament," introduced her to the joys of pet parenthood. The "well-mannered and emotionally intuitive" canine now has more than 12,000 fans on his Instagram account (@kodathecanineyoda), where he shows off new tricks.

Mugsy

A pug and Pekingese mix, Mugsy is 22 pounds of "silly and playful" energy. Mugsy has made his family laugh every day since they brought him home from St. Francis Care in Illinois. "He is definitely one of a kind!" owner Teresa S. Wright says of the cuddly pup, who adores chasing frogs, taking long naps and making new friends on walks. "People always stop to admire him," Wright adds.

