Silly goose!

During Wednesday night's San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, a gray goose landed on the field in the bottom of the eighth inning — and promptly stole the show.

"We thought we saw everything in the game ..." joked one of the announcers as the seemingly unflappable animal landed in right field. "I know this is an intense playoff game but I cannot help but laugh at this."

Since the goose was far enough away from play, the game continued, though once the bird took flight for a lap around the field, everyone stopped and the grounds crew stepped up to the plate.

Ronald Martinez/Getty

Three employees were able to get the goose into a trash can before it took off again, much to the delight of the sold-out crowd, who could be heard chanting "Goose! Goose! Goose!" on TV.

When the bird landed again, one quick man was able to cover it with a towel and scoop it back into the garbage can, getting it off the field and into the bowels of the stadium, at which point the crowd loudly booed.

Representatives for the Dodgers have not yet replied to PEOPLE's request for comment on the animal's release.

Twitter, of course, had a field day with the episode, offering up endless "Goose is loose!" jokes and puns and thoughts on whether or not the animal was an omen for the Dodgers.

The answer is probably not: the Padres won the National League Division Series game 2, 5-3. The teams, tied at one win apiece, will face off again on Friday night in San Diego.