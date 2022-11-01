Good Samaritan Rescues Panicking Dog Mom and Puppies Abandoned in Kentucky Creek

A passing motorist heading home after work spotted the dogs dumped near a creek in Lexington, Kentucky, and quickly took action, according to Paws 4 the Cause

By
Published on November 1, 2022 04:58 PM
Good Samaritan Rescues Dogs in Kentucky
Photo: Paws 4 the Cause/Facebook

An animal rescue group in Kentucky is crediting a good Samaritan with saving four dogs they found dumped in a creek.

On Oct. 27, Paws 4 the Cause shared the story of a Lexington resident who rescued the canine after witnessing another person dump the mother and three puppies.

According to the rescue, a driver was heading home from work when they saw the animals in distress.

"The puppies had fallen into the creek and were in a panic crying, while they tried to find dry land," a Facebook post from Paws 4 the Cause shared. "The good samaritan quickly scooped them up and [took them] home to dry off and went back to find momma. But momma was too scared to come to anyone."

A day later, "many good people came together" to rescue the mother, and the animals began receiving treatment.

One of the puppies had a skin infection, and others needed flea baths and vaccinations, according to WKYT.

Paws 4 the Cause added in its Facebook post that it is looking for foster homes for the dog family. The rescue wrote that it shared the dumped dogs' story on social media to raise awareness about the increase in animal abandonments in the area.

"We have seen many cases like this in the Somerset area, of people dumping dogs and puppies to fend for themselves," Paws 4 the Cause said. "There is no need to do this since there are so many rescues working tirelessly to help save the overwhelming numbers of animals needing rescue this year."

The organization continued, "It has been the worst we have ever seen, and it is a perfect storm right now to save their lives. We are very thankful for the village of animal-loving people that came together to find a safe place for this family."

Paws 4 the Cause is accepting donations to assist with the care of the rescue dog mom and her puppies.

Related Articles
Dog Recovering After Being Shot 50 Times With Pellet Gun
Texas Dog Shot 50 Times with Pellet Gun Survives and Begins Road to Recovery
2022 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest
Gordon the Shiba Inu Wins the 2022 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest: 'He Exudes Joy'
Four Puppies Found on Side of Road in a Suitcase Saved by “Good Samaritans”
Four Puppies Found on the Side of the Road in a Zipped Suitcase Saved by 'Good Samaritans'
emaciated bald dog finds family after recovering and regrowing fur
Emaciated Hairless Puppy Found Alone on Busy Road Adopted After Stunning Recovery
102022_Erin Unloading Dog Kennel_ ©GGC_Good Flight 10.2.22
90 Shelter Animals Airlifted to the Northeast to Make Room for Pets Affected By Hurricane Ian
young female dog inside a small blue plastic tote that had been thrown away like garbage. Our officer along with the deputy had to risk injury to climb down the steep embankment, but they were able to pull sweet Daisy (A500991) out safely.
Dog Rescued After Being Thrown Off a Florida Bridge in Plastic Storage Bin from a Moving Car
Police were called after a wolf was spotted in Oklahoma — turns out it was a dog all along
Oklahoma Officers Respond to Wolf Sighting at Daycare and Find Missing 'Cuddly Puppy' Instead
Licking County Humane Society - rescues dogs
Humane Society Saves 80 Dogs From Ohio House in its Largest Rescue Ever
Texas Woman Spots Two of Her Dog's Siblings in the Shelter and Gives Her Pet a Family Reunion
Texas Woman Spots Two of Her Dog's Siblings in the Shelter and Gives Her Pet a Family Reunion
Massachusetts Dog Found Abandoned in Crate Up For Adoption
Massachusetts Pomeranian Abandoned in Crate on Hot Day Is Rescued and Readied for Adoption
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022 in New York City. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is the keynote speaker during the United Nations General assembly to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day where the 2020 U.N. Nelson Mandela Prize will be awarded to Mrs. Marianna Vardinogiannis of Greece and Dr. Morissanda Kouyaté of Guinea.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Adopt 'Traumatized' Senior Former Research Beagle
Frenchie Stanley Smiles
Fluffy Frenchie Overcomes His 'Disgusting' Past to Help Rescue Dogs from Puppy Mills
Ethan and Travolta, rescue dogs
Ethan the Emaciated Dog Dumped at Kentucky Humane Society Befriends Another Miracle Rescue Pup
Kentucky pup with broken paws needs help
Kentucky Animal Rescue Seeking Help for Puppy Who Arrived at the Shelter with Broken Front Paws
beagles for adoption
Rehabilitation Begins for Former Research Beagles in Hopes of Finding Their Forever Homes
https://www.instagram.com/pspca/ Corgi Named Arthur Survived Gunshot to Head: 'Defied The Odds'. Pennsylvania SPCA
Pennsylvania Corgi Shot Between the Eyes and Left for Dead 'Miraculously' Survives Ordeal