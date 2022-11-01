Good Samaritan Rescues Panicking Dog Mom and Puppies Abandoned in Kentucky Creek

An animal rescue group in Kentucky is crediting a good Samaritan with saving four dogs they found dumped in a creek.

On Oct. 27, Paws 4 the Cause shared the story of a Lexington resident who rescued the canine after witnessing another person dump the mother and three puppies.

According to the rescue, a driver was heading home from work when they saw the animals in distress.

"The puppies had fallen into the creek and were in a panic crying, while they tried to find dry land," a Facebook post from Paws 4 the Cause shared. "The good samaritan quickly scooped them up and [took them] home to dry off and went back to find momma. But momma was too scared to come to anyone."

A day later, "many good people came together" to rescue the mother, and the animals began receiving treatment.

One of the puppies had a skin infection, and others needed flea baths and vaccinations, according to WKYT.

Paws 4 the Cause added in its Facebook post that it is looking for foster homes for the dog family. The rescue wrote that it shared the dumped dogs' story on social media to raise awareness about the increase in animal abandonments in the area.

"We have seen many cases like this in the Somerset area, of people dumping dogs and puppies to fend for themselves," Paws 4 the Cause said. "There is no need to do this since there are so many rescues working tirelessly to help save the overwhelming numbers of animals needing rescue this year."

The organization continued, "It has been the worst we have ever seen, and it is a perfect storm right now to save their lives. We are very thankful for the village of animal-loving people that came together to find a safe place for this family."

Paws 4 the Cause is accepting donations to assist with the care of the rescue dog mom and her puppies.