Cat Owners Love This 'Brilliant' Litter Box That Looks Just Like a Houseplant, and It's on Sale at Amazon

It’s backed by 15,800 perfect ratings
By Carly Kulzer June 11, 2022 07:00 AM
We're all thinking it, so we're just going to say it: Litter boxes are total eyesores and might be the worst part about owning a cat. But what if we told you there's a litter box on Amazon that's disguised as a houseplant? 

Behold, the Good Pet Stuff Hidden Litter Box that is so discreet, no one will even know it's actually your cat's bathroom. And did we mention it's on sale right now? The tan container is also "easy to customize" and can be painted any color you want — some reviewers even added patterns so it blends in with their home decor. 

Enclosed litter boxes typically cost a little more than open ones, but they look better and help keep waste and odors contained, which makes it worth the extra money for most people. Not to mention some cats prefer using a closed litter box because it makes them feel more safe and secure. Plus, this one has a removable top so you can easily clean out dirty litter and give it a deep clean.

Buy It! Good Pet Stuff Hidden Litter Box, $74.41 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

The litter box has tropical leaves attached to the top and comes with filler to make it look even more lifelike. To ensure the filler stays in place we suggest using a hot glue gun to make sure it sticks, otherwise, your cat might use it as a new toy.  

It has more than 15,800 perfect ratings and one five-star reviewer described it as a "godsend" for cat owners. Another shopper who said it's a "brilliant idea" raved about how easy it is to clean and how much litter it holds for a box that doesn't take up a lot of space. 

If you're tired of ugly open litter boxes that smell bad, then consider the Good Pet Stuff Hidden Litter Box while it's discounted. You and your cat will likely both be grateful for the switch.

