The Good Doctor’s Nicholas Gonzalez Poses with His Pets for PETA

Nicholas Gonzalez doesn’t usually take his dogs to the bar — but he made an exception when he shot a PETA campaign promoting kindness to the beloved animals.

“They really are man’s best friends,” says the Good Doctor star, 42, who posed with Bif, a Chihuahua corgi mix and Cisco, a schnauzer poodle mix. “Our dogs are a nonstop fountain of love and open hearts. More than anything, everybody wants an open ear and an open heart and that’s what you’re getting with a dog.”

he ad reads, “Don’t chain or crate them. They wouldn’t do that to you. Please don’t do that to them.”

Says Gonzalez: “All they want to be is part of a family. They want a pack to roll with. And the reward is there is someone who is always there, who always loves you, who cannot wait to see you and is waiting for you to get home.”

The actor rescued Cisco (named after the character of his Flash costar, Carlos Valdes) in 2015; Bif was his wife Kelsey’s before they started dating.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

“Bif is the regulator,” says Gonzalez, who also previously posed for an anti-fur ad for PETA. “He’s the fun police. Cisco is still so much of a puppy. They’re both nonstop under your arm, trying to get you to pet them!”

And when it comes to a love of animals, Gonzalez’s 18-month-old daughter Ever is taking after her parents.

“We’re always very adamant about teaching her to be gentle with him. She can be a little rough, but the dogs love her to death.”