This Top-Rated Small Dog Harness Starts at Just $6 on Amazon Right Now

The Gooby Comfort X Small Dog Harness is available in four sizes for dogs between five and 30 pounds, and it comes in six different colors. Each version has a choke-free, X-shaped frame that sits right below the neck area with a leash hook on the back to prevent the harness from riding up and choking your dog. It's made from lightweight polyester mesh that's machine washable. And the best part is that it starts at just $6 on Amazon.