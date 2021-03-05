This Top-Rated Small Dog Harness Starts at Just $6 on Amazon Right Now

If you have a small dog, then you understand how hard it is to find a harness that properly fits your pet. That's where Gooby, a brand that specializes in comfortable and functional harnesses and apparel for small dogs, comes to save the day. Right now, you can get the brand's signature small dog harness for up to 76 percent off on Amazon.
The Gooby Comfort X Small Dog Harness is available in four sizes for dogs between five and 30 pounds, and it comes in six different colors. Each version has a choke-free, X-shaped frame that sits right below the neck area with a leash hook on the back to prevent the harness from riding up and choking your dog. It's made from lightweight polyester mesh that's machine washable. And the best part is that it starts at just $6 on Amazon.
"My pup and I LOVE this harness," one reviewer wrote. "It provides a sense of safety for my puppy, it's perfect for leash training, and there's NO choking. Moxie is a 5-month-old puppy who is curious about everything and is constantly pulling, and this harness has literally saved us both a lot of grief and breath."
In addition to harnesses, Gooby also makes apparel for small dogs. There's a fleece vest that zips up the back and has leash rings, so you can easily get your dog dressed and ready for a walk. You'll also find a water-resistant, fleece-lined vest that's ideal for unpredictable spring weather. The jacket closes with hook-and-loop fasteners along your dog's belly and has a D-ring on the back to attach the leash.
All of Gooby's product listings have a size chart, which we highly recommend reading carefully, since you're probably not used to purchasing a size large for your small dog.
Your small dog shouldn't have to settle for an uncomfortable harness or jacket, and now they don't have to. Shop Gooby apparel for small dogs below.
