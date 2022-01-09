Pet Owners Say This Dog Vest Is 'Adorable, Functional, and Warm' — and It's Just $33
Taking your dog outside for a walk or to do their business is essential, not to mention good exercise for you, too. The thing is: Just because your canine friend has a nice furry coat doesn't mean they won't get cold in the winter. That's where a good dog jacket comes in handy, and when it looks cute, even better! With the popular Gooby Padded Dog Vest, your dog will look adorable and feel toasty for just $33.
Before you and your pooch head out the door, slip on this dog coat to give them the ultimate comfort in frigid weather. The durable puffer jacket is designed with multiple layers of padding and a soft fleece interior lining to deliver supreme insulation. It's basically like wrapping your pup in a cozy blanket. And for extra blustery days, your dog will appreciate the vest's nylon exterior that'll shield them from wind gusts while keeping them dry in rain, slush, or snow.
If you've tried to get a dog sweater or pullover coat on your furry friend in the past and were unsuccessful, you won't be with this jacket. It has two holes for your dog's front legs and is crafted with a smooth zipper on its topside that makes the whole ordeal easy as pie. Here's what you do: Unzip the jacket and lay it on the floor. Once your dog steps into the two holes, pull the vest up and zip it from the top for a struggle-free experience every time.
This dog vest has a cropped design that prevents it from getting in the way while your dog does its business. You'll love that the jacket has two leash rings right on top and is available in sizes ranging from X-small to X-large. It also comes in 12 adorable colors that'll make your pup even more photogenic.
The Amazon-bestseller has more than 3,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it's "adorable, functional, and warm" and "worth every penny."
Other dog owners say their pups love it as much as they do. "These jackets are by far the best winter jackets I've ever bought," wrote one Amazon shopper. "I've bought several colder weather jackets for my Dobies and these fit so nicely. They are super easy to get them on — even [on] a dog that wiggles around when you are dressing them. These jackets are so easy [to put on] that you can slip it on without a hitch."
Another shopper shared that the dog vest is so good, they bought it a second time. "I can't say enough about this coat. I love it!" they wrote. "The first was for my older dog last year and this one is for the new puppy. I will be buying a third when my puppy grows out of this one. I live in Michigan and winter is cold. My dogs love to play outside and they stay really warm...This coat combines both [warmth and dryness] and makes it quick and easy to take them outside. Add in the absolute cuteness factor and this coat is a winner all around."
Keep your best friend warm all winter with the Gooby dog vest that starts at just $33. And if you sign up with Amazon's Subscribe & Save program, you can get even more discounts on all things pets, including treats, booties, and more.
