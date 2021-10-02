Pet Parents on Amazon Say This Stretchy Sweater With a Step-In Design Is Great for Sensitive Dogs
It's officially sweater season, but not just for humans. Who doesn't love a cute dog in an even cuter sweater, and all the better when the styles include extra practical features for their hoomans, like a buckle that attaches to leashes. Finding a sweater that fits, keeps them actually warm, and is easy to clean is a dream for pet owners, and Amazon shoppers say Gooby Fashion's dog sweater vest fits the bill perfectly.
Available in 14 colorways and made specifically for small- to medium-sized breeds, shoppers on Amazon have called Gooby Fashion's dog sweater vest an "all around excellent dog coat" even in freezing winter conditions. It currently has more than 1,200 five-star ratings, and is shoppable starting at $29.
Buy It! Gooby Fashion Medium Dog Sweater Vest, $31.97; amazon.com
What pet parents love most about Gooby Fashion's dog sweater is how easy it is to put it on. The sweater's step-in design allows owners to lay it out flat on the ground, then pull it upwards over their dog's legs to be zipped up across their back.
This feature is great for sensitive dogs, said a reviewer who added, "Our new rescue dog came to us very scared whenever we tried to put anything on him over his head. To reduce his trauma, we looked for a winter coat that could be put on and fastened without going over his head. This coat worked well. It also proved to be a great coat for the rainy, cool winters we have in the Pacific Northwest. It fit well and kept him warm."
There's a zipper guard on the sweater that prevents it from pinching or snagging fur, and its stretched knitted bottom is expansive enough to fit bigger pups. In fact, a pet parent to a Boston terrier that's ″on the chunkier side″ said it's great since "the stretch in the bottom of the coat allows for his bulky Boston chest" that's normally hard to fit.
Another shopper said it's fantastic for smaller dogs who might have limited clothing choices: "It fits perfectly. Of course she'll grow out of it, but it's very rainy where I live and I need something to keep her warm while I potty train her outside. I love that it has a button and an overlapping piece of fabric to keep her hair from getting tangled in the zipper."
The hook buckle is also so useful for attaching leashes without needing an extra harness, said pet parents. Since sweaters are usually needed in more extreme conditions like snow and freezing rain, it's important that they're durable enough while keeping dogs comfortable. Gooby Fashion's is just the thing, according to a shopper who said it's a "beautiful, durable jacket that keeps [their] puppy warm."
Shop Gooby Fashion's dog sweater vest at Amazon below, just in time for sweater weather.
Buy It! Gooby Fashion Extra-Small Dog Sweater Vest, $29.24; amazon.com
Buy It! Gooby Fashion Small Dog Sweater Vest, $31; amazon.com
Buy It! Gooby Fashion Large Dog Sweater Vest, $33; amazon.com
Buy It! Gooby Fashion Extra-Large Dog Sweater Vest, $35; amazon.com
