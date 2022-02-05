If you are nervous about clipping your dog's nails yourself, Daily Paws recommends making it a positive experience by using treats and ensuring they are in a calm and familiar environment. Most dogs don't like their paws touched, and this is normal, so try playing with their paws and rewarding them with treats as you do it to teach them that it's okay. Another important tip is to allow them to take a break. Dogs get impatient when they are uncomfortable, so try taking it one paw at a time instead of doing all four at once — and don't forget to reward them with plenty of goodies after they're done.