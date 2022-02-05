The Best-Selling Dog Nail Clippers on Amazon Cost Just $14 and Will Save You a Trip to the Groomer
Dog's nails need to be trimmed on a regular basis just like ours, and it can be a hassle — and expensive — to take them to the groomer every few weeks to get it done. Instead, you can save time and money by doing it yourself at home. With the right tools for the job, you can give your pup the same treatment without leaving your house and for a fraction of the price. Amazon's pet supplies section has tons of options, including the Gonicc Pets Nail Clippers, which are currently the number-one best-seller in the retailer's Dog Claw Care section. They're backed by more than 27,000 five-star ratings, and they're only $14.
The Gonicc nail clippers feature an ergonomic design and easy-grip handles to ensure they're comfortable and safe to use. You'll also find a hidden nail file in the handle that's perfect for smoothing out any rough edges that are left behind after clipping. The trimmers even have a safety guard that helps you to avoid cutting nails too short, which can cause the quick to bleed. If it does happen though, don't fret — all you need is styptic powder to stop the bleeding in seconds.
Buy It! Gonicc Pets Nail Clippers, $13.95; amazon.com
With so many five-star ratings and more than 3,000 perfect reviews, it's no surprise that these clippers are an Amazon best-seller. Shoppers like that it makes trimming nails quick and effective, and that it's easy to use with one hand so it can be a one-person job. Another claimed they were "pleasantly surprised" and said, "I was amazed at how ridiculous I was for not doing this sooner" after being afraid to trim their dog's nails on their own.
If you are nervous about clipping your dog's nails yourself, Daily Paws recommends making it a positive experience by using treats and ensuring they are in a calm and familiar environment. Most dogs don't like their paws touched, and this is normal, so try playing with their paws and rewarding them with treats as you do it to teach them that it's okay. Another important tip is to allow them to take a break. Dogs get impatient when they are uncomfortable, so try taking it one paw at a time instead of doing all four at once — and don't forget to reward them with plenty of goodies after they're done.
Not only can trimming your dog's nails at home be more cost-effective, but also, if your pup tends to get particularly stressed out by going to the vet or the groomer, clipping their nails at home might even make them more comfortable, too. Shop the Gonic clippers at Amazon for just $14 to try them out for yourself.
