Meet Roy! Goldie Hawn Introduces Adorable New Puppy: 'Look What Santa Rescued for Me'

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are adding another furry friend to their pack!

On Friday, Hawn revealed on Instagram that the couple had welcomed a new puppy, named Roy Hawn Russell, into their family.

The actress announced the exciting news with an adorable photo of her cuddling the tiny golden puppy as he slid through her arms. The Snatched star is seen making a kissing face while sitting in the grass with her new fur baby.

"Look what Santa rescued for me 🎅🏼 Introducing Roy Hawn Russell ❤️," Hawn captioned the sweet shot, adding the hashtag, "good boy roy."

Many of Hawn's famous friends shared their excitement about Roy in the comments section of the post, including actress January Jones who wrote: "Gimme that puppy!!!"

Roy is now the fifth dog in the Hawn-Russell household.

Last January, Hawn posted an adorable photo of all four of her dogs cuddled together on the same bed.

"I just had to post this. My kitchen is alive with love 💕," she captioned the photo, adding "#dogsofinstagram."

Hawn and Russell aren't the only ones to welcome a new puppy this holiday season.

Harris shared a photo on Instagram of himself and his children, all wearing matching holiday pajamas, posing beside the adorable golden retriever puppy.

"Oh Santa, what have you done??" he captioned the post. "On Christmas morning, @dbelicious and I watched Gideon and Harper open a box filled with... a golden retriever puppy. Her name is Ella, and she has pretty much taken over our lives."