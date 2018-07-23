It's So Much Cute as More Than 350 Golden Retrievers Get Together to Break Records — and Hearts

It was a return to the homeland for 361 golden retrievers.

The precious pack of pooches gathered on the grounds of Guisachan House in Tomich, Inverness-shire, on Saturday to break the record for the most golden retrievers at the estate.

According to a press release for the event, the Scottish Highlands estate was where, in the 19th century, the first golden retrievers were bred.

To honor this important moment in canine history and to honor the breed’s 150th anniversary, members of the Golden Retriever Club of Scotland (GRCS) brought their goldens to the spot and, in turn, made the dreams of countless dog lovers come true.

With 361 goldens attending the anniversary this year, GRCS easily broke its previous record, which was a gathering of 188 dogs.

Newsflare reports that this meeting of muzzles also beats the world record for most golden retrievers in one place.

Way to go you good boys and girls!

Mark you calendar for July 18, 2019, so you don’t miss next year’s golden gathering.