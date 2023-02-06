Over 1,000 Golden Retrievers Fill the Streets of Colorado Town for 'Goldens in Golden' Event

It was another golden opportunity to celebrate golden retrievers in Golden, Colorado!

On Saturday, the population of the town just west of Denver — usually about 20,000 residents — swelled to thousands more as golden retriever owners and their beloved canines took to the streets in celebration of the breed.

The annual "Goldens in Golden" event — held on the Saturday closest to National Golden Retrievers Day (Feb. 3 for 2023) — featured photo ops, vendors, pup cups, and a massive group photo taken under the city's "Welcome to Golden Arch," according to 9NEWS Denver.

"Golden Retrievers and Golden, Colorado really complement one another," Megan Pinson of Visit Golden said before the event, per the station. "Goldens love our hiking trails and walking paths and enjoy socializing in our dog-friendly beer gardens and patios."

She added, "After the Goldens in Golden event, we encourage people and their pups to enjoy a Golden day together and, of course, come back throughout the year to enjoy all Golden offers."

More than 1,000 golden retrievers and their owners descended on this year's event, now in its third year, according to The Denver Post.

Golden-based KONG, the maker of pet toys and treats, even gave away doggie bags for participants, per the newspaper.

Last year, an estimated 2,000 goldens came to Golden for the event, where one organizer observed: "Everybody brings their golden retrievers to Golden, Colorado."

Golden retrievers are a popular breed, revered for their friendly disposition, making them ideal for families, according to the American Kennel Club.

The AKC calls the breed "an exuberant Scottish gundog of great beauty" who excel "at hunting and field work."

"The broad head, with its friendly and intelligent eyes, short ears, and straight muzzle, is a breed hallmark," according to the organization's website. "In motion, goldens move with a smooth, powerful gait, and the feathery tail is carried, as breed fanciers say, with a 'merry action.'"