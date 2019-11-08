Golden Retrievers Take Over Train Station, Baffling and Delighting Commuters

Image zoom Farrah & Pearce /SWNS.COM

Talk about a dream commute!

A group of golden retrievers recently took over the Barnes train station outside of London. Human travelers couldn’t help themselves, and took several photos of the magical, fluffy sight.

According to SWNS, one shot has been shared over 30,000 times on social media, prompting commenters to ask, “What beautiful thing is happening in Barnes?”

Turns out, the goldens gathered on the train platform to pose for a calendar being put together to benefit the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home — a U.K. animal shelter.

The calendar casted 26 different dogs, including the golden retrievers in the photo above, to pose in places where we aren’t always used to seeing pets.

Image zoom Farrah & Pearce /SWNS.COM

Some of the other pages in the upcoming calendar include photos of two dogs going on a movie date and several pooches putting their own twist on The Beatles’ iconic Abbey Road album cover.

RELATED: This Calendar Filled with Cuddly Opossums and Cute Guys Is All You Need

The calendar was the idea of Anne Mullins, founder of the Barnes Golden Group , also know as The BGs. Mullins created the group as a way to connect with other dog owners and is now using her creation to help other pets.

“Dog owners are such a beautiful lot, so I thought it would be fun to do a calendar and give the proceeds to a dog charity,” Mullins told SWNS. “Ours are a pampered, much loved lot and not all dogs are.”

Photographers Sophie Farrah and Tom Pearce took shots in 13 locations for the 2020 calendar, which is not yet available for purchase, reports the BBC.

Image zoom Farrah & Pearce /SWNS.COM

RELATED: Treat-Filled Advent Calendars for Cats Are Coming to Trader Joe’s

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home is grateful that animal lovers like Mullins are in the world spreading cheer and helping pets.

“Without the fundraising efforts of generous supporters like the Barnes Golden group, we would not be able to care for the thousands of animals that arrive at our three centers each year. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who worked on this adorable fundraising project for supporting Battersea in such a fun and creative way and we cannot wait to see the full calendar when it’s finished,” Jo Stone, public fundraising lead at Battersea, told SWNS.