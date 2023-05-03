17 Golden Retrievers Among the 22 Dogs Rescued from Dog Meat Farms and Flown to U.S. to Find Homes

China Rescue Dogs found homes across the United States for 22 canines, including corgis and French bulldogs, recently saved from the dog meat trade

By Kelli Bender
Published on May 3, 2023 12:58 PM
Dog Meat Rescue Dogs Find Homes
Photo: Courtesy of China Rescue Dogs

These 22 dogs have something to smile about.

The content canines — 17 golden retrievers, two corgis, a French bulldog, a sheepdog, and a Malamute — are all pets saved from dog meat farms with the help of China Rescue Dogs. The nonprofit is dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating dogs caught in the dog meat trade.

After China Rescue Dogs pulled the pups from their dire circumstances, the organization got each canine veterinary care, a microchip, and the interest of potential adopters. After being medically cleared to travel in late April, the dogs patiently sat through a 12-hour flight from China to Los Angeles.

The flight costs for the 22 dogs were covered by WeatherTech Founder and CEO David MacNeil, who became dedicated to helping canines stuck in the dog meat trade after seeing an upsetting clip.

"I was first moved to action after seeing a video of a sick golden retriever without the use of its back legs being dragged by his neck. We named him Oden and were able to get him to America and save him," MacNeil said in a statement about the recent China Rescue Dogs flight. "We have nothing but compassion for animals that were bred in inhumane circumstances for their meat, exist locked in horrific cages, and cannot help themselves as they suffer terribly every day until they die."'

Dog Meat Rescue Dogs Find Homes
Courtesy of China Rescue Dogs

In California, the 22 dogs MacNeil and China Rescue Dogs worked to save were greeted by dozens of happy faces, many belonging to the pooches' adopters. Before the dogs left for Los Angeles, China Rescue Dogs found homes for all the pups with animal lovers across the U.S.

Pet parents from Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Utah, and Virginia, showed up at the Los Angeles airport to meet their new dogs in person for the first time.

"We are delighted to have successfully brought these dogs over, assuring them love and safety for the rest of their lives," Jill Stewart, co-founder of China Rescue Dogs, said.

China Rescue Dogs is now raising funds for another rescue flight, so the nonprofit can get more canines out of the dog meat trade before the Yulin Dog Meat Festival, which runs from June 26 to July 1, according to China Rescue Dogs.

Dog Meat Rescue Dogs Find Homes
Courtesy of China Rescue Dogs

While the Chinese government has taken steps to crack down on the Yulin Dog Meat Festival, the annual event persists. China Rescue Dogs estimates that the 2023 festival could lead to 50,000 dog deaths a day.

"It is especially important that we clear our shelters in China now — as far in advance of the Yulin Dog Meat Festival as possible — so we can rescue and protect more dogs from certain death. We want to fly at least another 50 dogs here in May," said Stewart.

To learn more about China Rescue Dogs and support the organization's efforts, visit the nonprofit's website.

