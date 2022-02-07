Hundreds of Golden Retrievers Gathered in Golden, Colorado to Celebrate Golden Retriever Day

These goldens are here to add some sunshine to your life.

On Saturday, hundreds of golden retrievers took over the streets of Golden, Colorado, for the city's annual celebration of the sunny dog breed — the Goldens in Golden event, the Denver Post reported.

Goldens in Golden's is timed to occur near Feb. 3's National Golden Retriever Day, according to New Country 99.1. For 2022, golden retrievers attending the Goldens in Golden event were treated to free pup cups filled with whipped cream and party favors courtesy of pet toy company KONG. The pooches also got the opportunity to enjoy a photo booth and other bonding activities with other dogs, per the Denver Post.

An organizer of this year's event told ABC News 4, "Well, we've got the goldens in Golden day. Everybody brings their golden retrievers to Golden, Colorado," adding that roughly 2,000 golden retrievers were onsite for the occasion.

The gathering of so many adorable dogs in one place was reminiscent of Leslie Allison-Seei's efforts to break the Guinness World Record for the largest dog wedding ceremony.

Allison-See, 61, went after the title on Sept. 25, 2021, with a mass canine wedding at a park in Villa Park, Ilinois. Over 160 canine couples arrived to bark their "I dos" at the event. Unfortunately, the touching nuptials weren't enough to break the record.

Allison-Seei told PEOPLE, "We were 99 couples short."

The mass wedding did raise $4,000 for local rescues and found forever homes for five adoptable dogs.

Allison-Seei added that she wants to try to break the record again, telling PEOPLE she has already found a location for the community's next mass dog wedding in September 2022 and launched www.largestdogwedding.com. This year's event will occur after the Kane County Cougar's "Bark at the Park" ballgame at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva.

Allison-Seei is partnering with larger rescues for 2022 and hopes to raise $100,000 for homeless animals and find forever families for 100 pets at this year's wedding.

"We're planning on taking another bite at it this year," she said. "It's going to be bigger and better."

Her goal is to have 1,000 dogs get married this fall.