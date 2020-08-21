This Golden Retriever Had the Time of His Life Visiting Dolphins at a Florida Aquarium

This pup wants to be part of their world.

Kevin, an adorable golden retriever from Tampa, Florida, got to expand his horizons, check out a whole new habitat and meet some friends when he visited Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

The year-old dog boasts 210,000 followers on Instagram and is known for his very fashionable hat collection, which he shows off while going on adventures. His favorite? A duck hat.

Well, it turns out that Kevin isn't the only one who has an admiration for ducks! Clearwater Marine Aquarium is home to a dolphin named Winter who also loves her feathered friends. Before Kevin's visit, Winter and her animal care specialist, Katie Wojdyla, sent a video to Kevin, showing off Winter's favorite toy — a big rubber ducky, naturally — and asking for a playdate.

The pair then FaceTimed and planned their meet-up! Kevin’s owner, Elysse Gorney, told Travel + Leisure the fun-loving pup took a field trip to the aquarium on Aug. 7. "Kevin had the entire aquarium to himself and he met so many new friends," Gorney said.