Finley, a New York-based golden retriever, started carrying six tennis balls in his mouth at once back in 2017 but didn't make his debut in the Guinness World Records book until this year

Golden Retriever that Can Hold 6 Tennis Balls in His Mouth Makes the Guinness World Records Book

Finley has a big mouth, but the golden retriever doesn't use it to spill secrets. Instead, the canine is famous for toting tennis balls.

The dog from Canandaigua, New York, can carry six tennis balls in his mouth at one time. The impressive feat earned Finley the Guinness World Record for "most tennis balls held in the mouth by a dog," according to the organization.

Finley became the official record holder on February 23, 2020, but had to wait until recently to get his paws on a Guinness World Records book with his title inside. The 2022 version of the Guinness World Records book, features Finley's record in print for the first time. The golden retriever's inclusion also features a photo of Finley smiling with a mouth full of six tennis balls.

"BIG NEWS! I can officially say that I am in the @guinnessworldrecords book for 2022! This of course wasn't easy, and certainly felt like forever and a day to accomplish! Thank you to all my friends and fans who have been following my tennis ball journey since the beginning," Finley and his owner, Erin Molloy, shared on the dog's Instagram (@finnyboymolloy) in September shortly after the 2022 records book was published.

While Finley didn't officially get his record until Feb. 2020, his owner told Guinness World Records that the dog started carrying six tennis balls at one time in 2017.

"My dad would throw him a tennis ball, he'd catch it, drop it, then wait for my dad to throw another. Rather than bringing just one ball back to my dad, he brought back all six! He's been a ball hoarder for quite some time now!" Molloy shared with Guinness World Records.

Molloy decided to submit Finley's skill to Guinness World Records when she realized that the previous record was five tennis balls held at one time, set by a golden retriever named Augie in 2003.

Now, Finley is enjoying his fame by relaxing, swimming, and playing plenty of fetch.