Golden Retriever Caught on Camera Scaring off Alaskan Brown Bear — Watch the Dramatic Video!

Captivating video of the dog's encounter with an Alaskan brown bear shows that the 11-year-old golden retriever named Pretty stood his ground until the wild animal left

Every dog has its day — and Sunday was one pup's time to shine.

Alaskan artist and musician Nicholas Galanin shared a video on his Facebook page early Monday morning of his 11-year-old dog named Pretty fending off a big brown bear near his home the night prior.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Changing Pretty's name to Legend! He has always been a good bear dog 😳," he captioned the video.

In the clip, the courageous canine stands his ground and barks incessantly as the bear sniffs around the property. At one point, the two animals meet nose-to-nose.

The bear seemingly prepares to strike the dog before Pretty snaps, sending the bear reeling. The video ends with the persistent pup succeeding in his efforts to scare away the intruder, who scampers off into the dark.

Golden Retriever Scares Off A Brown Bear In Alaska Credit:

In an email to Snopes, Galanin said that the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 in Sitka, a small town of 9,000 people on Baranof Island in southeast Alaska. "We have lots of bears, though I've never seen them engage this closely," he wrote.

According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, about 1,550 Alaskan coastal brown bears (not to be confused with grizzly bears) roam Baranof and other nearby islands. They are the only species of bear to call the isle home.