Golden Retriever Cheerleader Returns to Boston Marathon After 'Miraculously' Surviving Tumor

Spencer, a 12-year-old golden retriever, first went viral in 2018 while cheering on runners during the rain-soaked race while holding "Boston Strong" flags in his mouth

Many individuals have overcome incredible obstacles to participate in the Boston Marathon — including one of the internet's favorite dogs!

Spencer, a 12-year-old golden retriever, will be back cheering runners on from the sidelines at the 125th Boston Marathon after having a tumor removed — and "miraculously" surviving the difficult procedure!

In a video posted by Rich Powers to Facebook, Spencer holds a series of notes in his mouth announcing his return to the marathon.

The message said: "It's been 2 ½ years. We've been through a lot. We've missed you all. We're ready to see you again. Welcome back runners."

In the next scene, Spencer runs toward the camera with his flags, which feature "We are Boston Strong" on one side and a heart on the other.

In the caption, Powers said Spencer almost died in 2020, and many worried that "he would never be able to cheer the Boston [M]arathon again."

But now, the popular pup is preparing to resume his role along the course.

Spencer first went viral in 2018 for cheering on runners during a rain-soaked Boston Marathon while holding "Boston Strong" flags in his mouth. The adorable dog went viral again the following year while supporting racers from the same spot.

According to WCVB, it was uncertain if Spencer would join the 2021 Boston Marathon because of health issues which led to the dog having a 3.5-lb. tumor removed. Thankfully, the golden "miraculously" survived the ordeal, Powers told the outlet, and is ready for the 125th Boston Marathon — which was postponed from Apr. 19 to Oct. 11 due to the pandemic.

For Spencer, however, returning to the course for the first time since 2019 will be particularly special.

"We are incredibly lucky to have him here to cheer the runners on again," Powers wrote on Facebook. "If you know anyone running Monday, share this with them so they can keep an eye out for him around 2-3 miles in on the right side. We are Boston Strong."