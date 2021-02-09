Golden Retriever Named Lucky Rescued from Icy Pond in New York

The dog was rescued by a member of the Hewlett Fire Department to cheers from onlookers Sunday

A dog named Lucky lived up to his name when he was rescued from an icy pond in New York this weekend.

The Golden Retriever fell through the ice at Grant Park pond in Hewlett, New York, on Sunday and was forced to swim in the freezing water surrounded by snow until help arrived in the form of a heroic firefighter.

The Hewlett Fire Department said in a Facebook statement that they were called to the pond shortly after 9 a.m.

"Upon arrival, Hewlett chiefs reported they had a dog in the pond that had fallen through the ice," the fire department said. "Our members were deployed onto the partially frozen pond, rescued and reunited Lucky with his owners without incident."

In footage of the rescue obtained by Newsday, the first responder can be seen inching toward the hole in the frozen pond wearing waterproof gear and carrying a flotation device.

As the first responder gets near, Lucky's head and front paws can be seen at the ice's edge.

Onlookers off-camera called to the dog, "Hang on! They are coming!"

The first responder ended up getting into the icy water themself to help Lucky onto the solid ice. When Lucky finally had his footing, he ran back to safety to cheers from those witnessing the rescue.