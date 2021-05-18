Gifted Golden Retriever Shows Off Their Summer-Ready Surf Skills in Adorable Video

This golden retriever is ready to catch some waves and ride them back to shore.

Cowabunga, canine!

A golden retriever is turning heads at the beach for their superior surf skills. Junkin Media has a video of the daring dog doing their thing by the seaside.

The cute and impressive clip shows several of the golden retriever's successful rides to shore on their surfboard. In one of the shots, the talented pooch handles a rocky wave with ease, shakes excess water off their coat and smoothly steps off their board onto the shore in one seamless motion. The grace with which this pup handles catching a wave and riding it back is enough to make any human surfer envious.

dog surfing

It sounds like the gifted golden retriever has a solid support team too. Throughout the video, the dog's owner can be heard shouting off-camera, rooting the canine on as they solo surf with ease.