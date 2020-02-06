Golden Retriever Can Fit 6 Tennis Balls in His Mouth — More Than the Guinness World Record Holder

Image zoom Finley Finley Molloy Instagram

To say that Finley the golden retriever loves tennis balls would be an understatement.

The 6-year-old pooch can fit six tennis balls in his mouth at once — which is one more than the current Guinness World Record holder, another golden retriever named Augie from Texas.

Augie set the record at five tennis balls in July 2003.

Finley’s parents, Cheri and Rob Molloy, have been trying to make Finley’s six-tennis-ball achievement official with Guinness World Records, but the strict requirements to do so make the process a long one.

But while the family waits for Finley to be officially marked down in the history books for his tennis ball retrieving skills, the precious pup is busy starring in his own Instagram account.

Finley’s adorable antics are documented on the account, which has more than 29,000 followers from all corners of the globe.

“The joy he brings to us is one thing,” Cheri told the Democrat & Chronicle. “But he brings joy to people all over the world.”

Videos on the account show Finley showing off his six tennis balls, playing in the snow, the water, and even celebrating the holidays.

The Canandaigua, New York, family told the outlet that Finley can get all six balls into his mouth without the help of his human counterparts, and started working on the skill when he was about two years old.

“I look over and he’s trotting over to me with four tennis balls in his mouth,” said Cheri and Rob’s daughter Erin, who brought Finley home when he was just a 10-week old puppy. He eventually worked his way up to six tennis balls.

Finley’s family said Finley is the best-behaved dog they’ve had, the Democrat & Chronicle reported.

Cheri added of their beloved pet, “He lives the life of a king.”