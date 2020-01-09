Sandra Bullock Had Oscar De La Renta Make a Bow for Her Dog to Match Her Golden Globes Dress

Sandra Bullock‘s pup was ready for the Golden Globes!

On Thursday, the Wagmor Pet Hotel & Spa revealed that the 55-year-old actress — who adopted her furry friend Sweetie from the rescue — had fashion designer Oscar de la Renta make a custom bow for her puppy to match her striking awards dress.

“We love this so much. @oscardelarenta dressed our rescue Sweetie for the #Golden Globes. #Sandra Bullock sent this to us and asked us to post an update,” the rescue wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pup and Bullock garbed in gold.

The little pooch sweetly donned the bow around its neck, made from the same material as Bullock’s billowing marigold high-low gown.

“To think this sweet girl spent her first three years in a kennel. Her vocal cords were cut with a spoon. She was shown zero affection. Now look at her,” the rescue added. “Sandra looks STUNNING too. #lovethis #goldenglobes#rescuedogsofinstagram.”

The Miss Congeniality star presented the final award for Best Motion Picture Drama at the 77th Annual Golden Globes on Sunday (won by Sam Mendes’ epic film, 1917). The award-winning actress paired her strapless gown with gold heels and chunky layered gold jewelry from Pomellato, according to E!.

While attending the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes Afterparty presented by Casamigos, Bullock posed for a photo with pal Jennifer Aniston — the two actresses embracing one another for the camera. They were later joined by Glenn Close for another photo.

Bullock was last nominated for a Golden Globe in 2014 when she was in the running for best actress in a motion picture drama for her role in the space thriller, Gravity.

In 2010, she was nominated twice for best actress, one for her performance in The Proposal and another for Blindside (motion picture comedy and motion picture drama respectively). Bullock took home the win for the Blindside that year and also won the best actress Oscar.