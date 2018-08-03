No Kidding: More than 100 Hungry Goats Converge on Idaho Neighborhood

To borrow a line from KTVB, there were some new “kids” on the block on Friday morning.

Residents in Boise, Idaho, were stunned when more than 100 hungry goats descended upon their neighborhood.

KTVB’s Joe Parris was at the scene, updating Twitter followers with photos and videos of the unbelievable occurrence.

#Breaking – About 100 goats are on the loose right now in a #Boise neighborhood. They are going house to house eating everything in sight. Nobody has a clue where they came from…updates to follow pic.twitter.com/K0ghUwQEfk — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

“They are going house to house eating everything in sight,” he wrote around 8 a.m. local time. “Nobody has a clue where they came from…updates to follow.”

The animals were destroying everyone’s landscaping, chowing down on grass, flowers, bushes and even the low-hanging leaves from trees.

According to KTVB, Animal Control was called, but when they arrived with only one truck they realized they were outnumbered.

The “new kids on the block” are now off the block! The final goats are now reluctantly going home. What a morning pic.twitter.com/Quyca6owdy — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

As onlookers gathered, a truck from a company called We Rent Goats showed up, with staff eventually coaxing the animals into the vehicle successfully. The company “rents out herds of goats to clear weeds and help with fire suppression on private land and public property,” KTVB reports. Apparently, they’d released the animals to graze in a field nearby, but the situation got somewhat out of control.

There was an upside to the madness; as one neighbor joked to KTVB, “I don’t have to mow my lawn this morning.”