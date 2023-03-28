N.C. Shelter Searching for Rescue Home for Goat and Dog Best Friends Who Need to Stay Together

Cinnamon the goat and Felix the dog may look like an odd couple, but these unlikely animal friends are inseparable.

According to a release from the government of Wake County, North Carolina, the duo arrived at the Wake County Animal Center on March 13 after the animals' original owner could no longer care for the pets.

It was clear from the second the "sweet pair" hoofed it into the shelter that they were very close. The shelter's staff watched the animals play, eat, and nap together.

"People often mischaracterize shelters as dog pounds, but the Wake County Animal Center takes in a huge variety of dogs, cats, mice, and other critters … still, to see such a strong bond between a goat and a dog is really special," Wake County Commissioner Cheryl Stallings said in a statement.

After observing the love between Cinnamon and Felix for a few days, the shelter knew that the pets were best friends and needed to find a home together.

Wake County Government

"Goats are social animals, and so are dogs, so when they're put together – it makes sense they would find friendship," Dr. Jennifer Federico, the director of the Wake County Animal Center, said in the release.

"Whatever the reason for these two bonding, it's clear what would be best for their well-being is to keep them together," she added.

To keep Cinnamon and Felix together, the Wake County Animal Center is searching for a rescue partner with farm animal experience to take in the pair. The interspecies friends are not up for adoption at this time. Instead, the shelter wants to find the pals a rescue home that is better equipped than the Wake County Animal Center to care for goats.

Wake County Government

"Staff and volunteers at the center have been moved by their heartwarming friendship and knew they had to find placement for them that would be beneficial for both species' health and well-being," the shelter posted on Facebook, along with several photos of the adorable animal duo.

The shelter plans to reevaluate the adoption options if a suitable rescue home isn't found for the pets by the end of March.

Rescues interested in caring for Cinnamon and Felix as a pair should reach out to the Wake County Animal Center.