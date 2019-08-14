Glee the Golden Retriever is On a Mission To 'Bring Joy' Across the U.S. with Multi-City Tour

Image zoom Glee The Golden Retriever/Instagram

This pup is ready to spread some love!

Glee, the famous Instagram golden retriever, is embarking on a tour across the U.S. Her mission is to bring joy and positivity — and maybe a cuddle — to each of her stops.

“Glee will be traveling across the country starting next week on a ‘joy tour’ to raise the spirits of a nation that has been traumatized by violence,” a rep for the pup told PEOPLE.

The famous dog and her family announced her “Joy Tour Across the Nation” on Instagram Sunday, explaining that it would take them back to the reason they first started Glee’s page.

“Our account started out of our desire to show people the joy and positivity of pups. Through Glee, we’ve tried to highlight the commonality of what makes people gleeful. To bring out the good,” Glee’s account states.

“It feels in our current reality that we need to do more. SO, we are taking to the road and bringing Glee IRL from sea to shining sea,” the dog’s owners added. “Starting this Tuesday, for the month of August, we’re setting out to spread positivity to our country by traveling with Glee across the U.S., from East Coast to West Coast, to help heal our nation and provide joy, one cuddle at a time.”

On Tuesday, the pup and her family kicked off their tour in New York City, traveling in a decorated car that reads: “Glee’s Joy Tour Across the Nation.”

According to Glee’s Instagram page, she will be touring from August 13 to 29, with stops in; Cleveland, Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Portland!

To meet up with Glee, her family recommends checking the dog’s Instagram Stories to follow her route and to see the dates she will be in certain cities.

“We’re really excited and hope that you will follow our journey!,” they shared on Instagram. “We can’t wait to meet you IRL!”