9 Adorable Gifts for Pet Lovers that Give Back to Animals

Celebrate Giving Tuesday by supporting companies and groups that give back to animals all year round

More
placeholder
Kelli Bender
November 27, 2018 03:25 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
<p>BOBS by Skechers donates a portion of profits to <a href="https://bestfriends.org/">Best Friends Animal Society</a>, to help every shelter pet find a home.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy it!</strong> BOBS Plush Cattitude Shoe,&nbsp;$45; <a href="https://www.skechers.com/en-us/style/34388/bobs-plush-cattitude/blk" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Skechers.com</a></p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
HAPPY FEET 

BOBS by Skechers donates a portion of profits to Best Friends Animal Society, to help every shelter pet find a home. 

Buy it! BOBS Plush Cattitude Shoe, $45; Skechers.com

 

<p>Stella &amp; Chewy donates a bag of food to an adult rescue dog for each bag of food purchased.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy it!</strong>&nbsp;Stella &amp; Chewy&#8217;s Chicken Dinner Patties Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food,&nbsp;$49.95; <a href="https://www.chewy.com/stella-chewys-chewys-chicken-dinner/dp/121085">Chewy.com</a></p>
pinterest
FOOD FOR ALL

Stella & Chewy donates a bag of food to an adult rescue dog for each bag of food purchased. 

Buy it! Stella & Chewy’s Chicken Dinner Patties Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food, $49.95; Chewy.com

<p>This eyewear company donates 100 percent of its profits to animal welfare organizations.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy it!</strong> Fetch Eyewear Grace Sunglasses, $95; <a href="https://fetcheyewear.com/collections/womens-designer-sunglasses/products/grace-sun?variant=14669447233579">FetchEyewear.com</a></p>
pinterest
CAT EYES

This eyewear company donates 100 percent of its profits to animal welfare organizations. 

Buy it! Fetch Eyewear Grace Sunglasses, $95; FetchEyewear.com

<p>Each year Fluff &amp; Tuff makes a holiday toy for dogs and donates 100 percent of the toy&#8217;s profits to the&nbsp;Fluff &amp; Tuff Foundation.</p> <p><strong>Buy it!</strong> Nicholas Holiday Charity Bear, $16.95; <a href="https://www.fluffandtuff.com/nicholas-holiday-charity-bear.html">FluffandTuff.com</a></p>
pinterest
BEARY GOOD

Each year Fluff & Tuff makes a holiday toy for dogs and donates 100 percent of the toy’s profits to the Fluff & Tuff Foundation.

Buy it! Nicholas Holiday Charity Bear, $16.95; FluffandTuff.com

<p>Hendrick &amp; Co uses part of its profits to provide life-saving procedures and fund on-going rehabilitative care for animals who have faced abuse.</p> <p><strong>Buy it!&nbsp;</strong>Love and Paw Link Bracelet,&nbsp;$19.99; <a href="https://hendrickboards.com/accessories/love-paw-link-bracelet-sterling-silver">HendrickBoards.com</a></p>
pinterest
SO MUCH LOVE

Hendrick & Co uses part of its profits to provide life-saving procedures and fund on-going rehabilitative care for animals who have faced abuse.

Buy it! Love and Paw Link Bracelet, $19.99; HendrickBoards.com

<p>MODERNBEAST gives 100 percent of profits to animal rescue organizations.</p> <p><strong>Buy it!</strong> Rudolph the Reindeer Cardigan,&nbsp;$32; <a href="https://modernbeast.com/collections/beastwear/products/reindeer-cardigan">ModernBeast.com</a></p>
pinterest
DECK THE DOGS 

MODERNBEAST gives 100 percent of profits to animal rescue organizations.

Buy it! Rudolph the Reindeer Cardigan, $32; ModernBeast.com

<p><a href="https://www.guidingeyes.org/">Guiding Eyes for the Blind</a> uses funds from merchandise sales to help support its efforts to provide professionally trained guide dogs to the visually impaired, free of charge.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy it!&nbsp;</strong>Guiding Eyes Guide Dog Puppy with Bandana, $20; <a href="https://guidingeyesstore.com/store/viewItem.asp?idProduct=53">GuidingEyesStore.com</a></p>
pinterest
DOGS FOR DOGS

Guiding Eyes for the Blind uses funds from merchandise sales to help support its efforts to provide professionally trained guide dogs to the visually impaired, free of charge. 

Buy it! Guiding Eyes Guide Dog Puppy with Bandana, $20; GuidingEyesStore.com

<p>Grounds and Hounds donates 20 percent of its profits to animal rescue programs across the country.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy it!</strong> Grounds and Hounds Papers &amp; Slippers Medium Roast,&nbsp;$13.99; <a href="https://groundsandhoundscoffee.com/collections/coffee-homepage/products/paper-slippers-medium-roast-blend">GroundsandHoundsCoffee.com</a></p>
pinterest
CANINE COFFEE

Grounds and Hounds donates 20 percent of its profits to animal rescue programs across the country. 

Buy it! Grounds and Hounds Papers & Slippers Medium Roast, $13.99; GroundsandHoundsCoffee.com

<p>World Wildlife Fund uses all donations to protect the future of nature through conservation.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy it!&nbsp;</strong>Panda Backpack, $55; <a href="https://gifts.worldwildlife.org/gift-center/gifts/Gifts-and-Accessories/Panda-Backpack.aspx">Gifts.WorldWildlife.org</a></p>
pinterest
GOT YOUR BACK

World Wildlife Fund uses all donations to protect the future of nature through conservation. 

Buy it! Panda Backpack, $55; Gifts.WorldWildlife.org

1 of 10

Advertisement
1 of 9

HAPPY FEET 

BOBS by Skechers donates a portion of profits to Best Friends Animal Society, to help every shelter pet find a home. 

Buy it! BOBS Plush Cattitude Shoe, $45; Skechers.com

 

Advertisement
2 of 9

FOOD FOR ALL

Stella & Chewy donates a bag of food to an adult rescue dog for each bag of food purchased. 

Buy it! Stella & Chewy’s Chicken Dinner Patties Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food, $49.95; Chewy.com

3 of 9

CAT EYES

This eyewear company donates 100 percent of its profits to animal welfare organizations. 

Buy it! Fetch Eyewear Grace Sunglasses, $95; FetchEyewear.com

Advertisement
4 of 9

BEARY GOOD

Each year Fluff & Tuff makes a holiday toy for dogs and donates 100 percent of the toy’s profits to the Fluff & Tuff Foundation.

Buy it! Nicholas Holiday Charity Bear, $16.95; FluffandTuff.com

Advertisement
5 of 9

SO MUCH LOVE

Hendrick & Co uses part of its profits to provide life-saving procedures and fund on-going rehabilitative care for animals who have faced abuse.

Buy it! Love and Paw Link Bracelet, $19.99; HendrickBoards.com

Advertisement
6 of 9

DECK THE DOGS 

MODERNBEAST gives 100 percent of profits to animal rescue organizations.

Buy it! Rudolph the Reindeer Cardigan, $32; ModernBeast.com

Advertisement
7 of 9

DOGS FOR DOGS

Guiding Eyes for the Blind uses funds from merchandise sales to help support its efforts to provide professionally trained guide dogs to the visually impaired, free of charge. 

Buy it! Guiding Eyes Guide Dog Puppy with Bandana, $20; GuidingEyesStore.com

Advertisement
8 of 9

CANINE COFFEE

Grounds and Hounds donates 20 percent of its profits to animal rescue programs across the country. 

Buy it! Grounds and Hounds Papers & Slippers Medium Roast, $13.99; GroundsandHoundsCoffee.com

Advertisement
9 of 9

GOT YOUR BACK

World Wildlife Fund uses all donations to protect the future of nature through conservation. 

Buy it! Panda Backpack, $55; Gifts.WorldWildlife.org

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.