9 Adorable Gifts for Pet Lovers that Give Back to Animals

Celebrate Giving Tuesday by supporting companies and groups that give back to animals all year round
BOBS by Skechers donates a portion of profits to Best Friends Animal Society, to help every shelter pet find a home.
Buy it! BOBS Plush Cattitude Shoe, $45; Skechers.com
Stella & Chewy donates a bag of food to an adult rescue dog for each bag of food purchased.
Buy it! Stella & Chewy’s Chicken Dinner Patties Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food, $49.95; Chewy.com
This eyewear company donates 100 percent of its profits to animal welfare organizations.
Buy it! Fetch Eyewear Grace Sunglasses, $95; FetchEyewear.com
Each year Fluff & Tuff makes a holiday toy for dogs and donates 100 percent of the toy’s profits to the Fluff & Tuff Foundation.
Buy it! Nicholas Holiday Charity Bear, $16.95; FluffandTuff.com
Hendrick & Co uses part of its profits to provide life-saving procedures and fund on-going rehabilitative care for animals who have faced abuse.
Buy it! Love and Paw Link Bracelet, $19.99; HendrickBoards.com
MODERNBEAST gives 100 percent of profits to animal rescue organizations.
Buy it! Rudolph the Reindeer Cardigan, $32; ModernBeast.com
Guiding Eyes for the Blind uses funds from merchandise sales to help support its efforts to provide professionally trained guide dogs to the visually impaired, free of charge.
Buy it! Guiding Eyes Guide Dog Puppy with Bandana, $20; GuidingEyesStore.com
Grounds and Hounds donates 20 percent of its profits to animal rescue programs across the country.
Buy it! Grounds and Hounds Papers & Slippers Medium Roast, $13.99; GroundsandHoundsCoffee.com
World Wildlife Fund uses all donations to protect the future of nature through conservation.
Buy it! Panda Backpack, $55; Gifts.WorldWildlife.org
