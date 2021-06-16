"The children and I will never forget the magical day we spent with a little angel in a shape of a hummingbird," the supermodel said

Gisele Bündchen and Her Kids Save Baby Hummingbird from Nearly Being Swept to Sea: 'Magical Day'

Gisele Bündchen: model and animal rescuer!

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old supermodel revealed on Instagram that she and her kids saved a baby hummingbird from being swept out to sea, caring for the animal's injury before taking it to a bird sanctuary.

"Look who I found at the seashore, with an injured wing, and on the verge of being pulled out to sea--a baby hummingbird! We researched what he could eat, fed him four times an hour all day long, and finally took him to a bird sanctuary where he got the best possible care," Bündchen captioned her post. "Two days later, he took off flying!"

In a six-part carousel of images, she shared photos of the baby bird, herself, son Benjamin, 11½, and daughter Vivian, 8½. The model's husband Tom Brady also shares son John, 13½, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

In the touching tribute, Bündchen delicately held and fed the hummingbird, cradling it in her hand for Benjamin to take a closer look. Vivian also held the bird close on her own, and the kids watched on as their mom - an vocal environmental activist - cared for it.

Reflecting on the surprise encounter, the Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author said she was glad they were able to do their part to get the bird back where he belonged.

"I can't explain the love I felt taking care of this very special being," she wrote. "I feel so blessed to have had this experience, the children and I will never forget the magical day we spent with a little angel in a shape of a hummingbird #love #magicday ❤️❤️❤️."

A love of animals runs in Bündchen's famous family. Two weeks ago, she posted a photo of her daughter sleeping in bed with two of the family dogs snuggled up beside her.