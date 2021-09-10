Zoo Giraffe Named After Cincinnati Bengals Player Joe Burrow Dies Suddenly: 'Beyond Saddened'

The 20-month-old giraffe named Burreaux died at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo a week after his baby sister was born

On Wednesday, a young giraffe named after Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow died suddenly at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo.

"It is with the heaviest hearts that we let our Zoo family know that our beloved Burreaux, 20-month-old male reticulated giraffe, has passed away," the Louisianna zoo announced on Facebook. "We are beyond saddened by this sudden loss and are grieving immensely."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The zoo continued, "We appreciate your understanding during our time of extreme mourning. The Zoo's entire team adored Burreaux and is undergoing their own level of sadness over this sudden and unexpected loss."

Officials revealed that the young animal suddenly developed a "severe cough and overall agitation" on Tuesday.

giraffe Burreaux the Giraffe

The zoo's veterinary staff gave Burreaux medication after his symptoms developed and closely monitored the young giraffe. The zoo planned to get assistance from Louisiana State University's School of Veterinary Medicine if Burreaux's condition didn't improve by Wednesday morning. However, the animal died just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The zoo's veterinary staff and the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine pathology team are conducting a necropsy, which could take up to 30 days, to determine Burreaux' cause of death, officials said.

"Rest in peace big guy. We love you!" the zoo ended their statement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Burreaux was born on Dec. 26, 2019, to parents Rosie and Rowan. After public voting, the zoo revealed the giraffe's name on Feb. 14, 2020. Burreaux was named after Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback who played football at LSU — helping the school win the 2020 College Football National Championship — before going pro.

A week before his death, the young giraffe's parents welcomed his sister. She was born on Aug. 31 and has yet to be named.