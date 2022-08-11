Milwaukee Zoo Giraffe Gives Birth to Calf in Front of Guests After Labor Progresses Quickly

It's a boy!

Guests at the Milwaukee County Zoo watched the birth of a male giraffe on August 4 after the mother's labor progressed quicker than expected. The arrival of the male calf marks the first time a giraffe has been born outdoors at the zoo since the 1990s, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

A captivating video posted on the zoo's Facebook page shows mom Ziggy giving birth to the calf, who enters the world by falling several feet to the ground.

Giraffes at the Wisconsin zoo often give birth behind the scenes. But Ziggy's labor progressed so quickly that zookeepers did not have time to move her indoors before the calf's arrival, the newspaper reported.

In the clip of the birth shared by the zoo, Ziggy licks and tends to her newborn while the baby tries to stand up — eventually getting his legs standing under him. According to the Milwaukee County Zoo's Facebook post, the male giraffe calf was standing on his own just 45 minutes after his birth.

On Tuesday, the zoo posted that the new arrival weighed 168.7 pounds and measured 5 feet 11 inches at his neonatal exam.

"He's strong, spunky, and curious about his surroundings," the zoo's animal care team added on social media.

As mom and baby bond, dad Bahatika is keeping his distance, per the newspaper, which is typical of the species.

Baha, as the zoo calls the giraffe dad for short, is now a father twice over, having sired a baby giraffe born on May 27 to mom, Marlee, according to Milwaukee NBC affiliate WTMJ.

Ziggy and the new calf are currently on view inside the giraffe building from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., zoo officials said.