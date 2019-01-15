Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom Welcomes an Adorable New Baby Giraffe (PHOTOS)

Walt Disney World is more magical than ever.

Disney’s Animals, Science and Entertainment Facebook page announced on Monday that Disney World’s Animal Kingdom welcomed a new member: a baby giraffe.

The calf was born at 2 p.m. on Monday to Masai giraffe mom Mara at Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safari Savanna in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Both mom and calf are bonding and said to be doing well. Very well!

According to USA Today, the calf is 6-ft. tall and already on its feet. It is too early to tell the little giraffe’s sex.

The section of Kilimanjaro Safari Savanna where the calf was born was shut down during the birth, reports WTFV 9, but is now open again, which means parks guests will have a chance to catch a glimpse of the newborn.