Gillian Anderson Poses with Dog Named Stella After Peter Morgan Split: 'Meet My New' Girlfriend

Gillian Anderson and The Crown creator Peter Morgan recently called it quits after four years together

Gillian Anderson has added a new pup to her life following her split from Peter Morgan.

Last week, news broke that The X-Files actress, 52, and the creator of The Crown, 57, amicably split after four years together. Anderson and Morgan began dating back in 2016, though the former couple never moved in together.

The two worked together on the recent season of the Netflix royal family series, as she joined the cast to portray British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. A source told PEOPLE of the split that the pair have "highly-demanding schedules."

A rep for Anderson declined to comment on the actress’ personal life. Morgan's rep also declined to comment.

Following news of the split, on Sunday, Anderson posted a sweet photo on Instagram of herself hugging a dog close to her while she smiled sitting on a pink couch. The Sex Education star — who is also a dog mom to a pup named Nelson — wrote a cheeky caption with the snapshot, saying, "Meet my new gf Stella."

Anderson split from first husband Clyde Klotz — with whom she shares daughter Piper, 26 — in 1997, and from second husband Julian Ozanne in 2006. The actress was later with Mark Griffiths from 2006 to 2015, and they have two children, sons Oscar, 14, and Felix, 12.

In November, Anderson opened up about filming season 4 of The Crown alongside her then-partner Morgan, telling Harper's Bazaar about their creative agreements.

"For our own sanity, and actually for the benefit of the relationship, we had very clear boundaries," she told the magazine at the time. They settled on a rule: "I am not going to comment on the script, but you are not allowed to comment on the performance!" added Anderson.