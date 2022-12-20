7 Gifts for Dogs That Our Shopping Editors Swear by, Starting at Just $6

Holiday shopping isn't quite over until you've crossed off everyone on your list, and we mean everyone — even the pets in your life.

No matter if you're a pet parent yourself or adore someone else's, you'll want to make sure to include them in your gift exchange. Afterall, giving your dog a gift of their own while you and your family open presents could distract them from tearing up wrapping paper and gift bags.

We know how hard it can be to come up with new ideas for what to get your dog, especially if your house is already full of plush toys and squeaky balls. Luckily, our PEOPLE editors shared the items they're planning to give their animals this year, and prices start at just $6. The holidays already give you a valid excuse to spoil them a little more than usual, so now's the time to stock up on toys, chewers, treats, accessories, and more. A few things to avoid, though, are rawhide bones and treats because they can be a choking hazard and cause intestinal blockage.

Even though a lot of us view pets as children, they won't know the difference between an extravagant expensive gift and a cheap stocking stuffer, so you don't have to go all out if you don't want to. Amazon is chock-full of affordable dog toys that keep them "entertained for hours," and we even included a Wild One walking kit that'll have you and your dog going outside in style. Plus, you can score an extra 20 percent off the Wild One bundle until December 24 when you use code PEOPLE20 at checkout.

Keep reading to see why our editors swear by these products for the dogs they know and love.

Multipet Polka-Dot Globlet Pig

"My two dogs can't get enough of these hilarious pig toys and since they cost just $6 apiece at Amazon, they make great stocking stuffers. They're surprisingly durable and provide hours of entertainment since the dogs can play with them on their own or we can use them to play a game of fetch. The toys oink every time they're squeezed instead of producing an annoying high-pitched squeak, which makes them that much better. Plus, it's super funny watching my dogs interact with them." —Carly Kulzer, commerce writer

Benebone Wishbone

"If you're after a toy that will entertain for hours, the Benebone Wishbone should be top of the list. My two-year-old golden retriever has been a fan of the bacon-flavored chew toy since she was a puppy — we've purchased a new one at least six times. It's designed with a paw-friendly grip, which makes it even more adorable to watch as she chomps away at it. Plus, it comes in various sizes (I order the large) and three different flavors. It's the perfect little treat to stash in your pup's stocking!" —Alex Warner, commerce editor & strategist

Wild One Collar Walk Kit

"I can't go anywhere in Brooklyn without seeing a fellow dog owner with a Wild One leash or collar, and with the Collar Walk Kit, you get a matching bag holder, too. It's really a gift for owners because each piece easily wipes clean and doesn't retain dirt or smells — but what pup doesn't love putting on a collar and leash, since it means they get to go outside?" —Laura Gurfein, commerce editorial director

Wilson Prime All Court Tennis Balls

"You can't go wrong with a good old-fashioned tennis ball and it's definitely one of my dogs' favorite toys. I prefer buying real tennis balls over any other kind because they last so long; the only reason I need replacements is because they get lost while playing fetch. Plus, each tube contains three balls, so I can easily keep one in the house, yard, and my car." —Carly Kulzer, commerce writer

Playology Dual Layer Bone

"My pup is a very heavy chewer who has made his way through nearly every toy he's ever owned in under 10 minutes, flat. This bone is the only one that has not only held up against his chompers, but it's held his interest, too. I'm guessing the fact that it smells like a turkey leg keeps him coming back for more, and I'm grateful that it keeps him occupied when I have work to do and he wants to play. A huge win, especially at just $20." —Ariel Scotti, commerce partnerships editor & strategist

Multipet Mini Lamb Chop

"I'm lucky to have a lot of dogs in my life and my go-to gift has been this mini Lamb Chop toy. I've gifted this squeak toy to my friends' dogs and my brother's dogs, and it's always a hit. Plus, it holds up, as I've seen the dogs play with this both indoors and outdoors. And there really is nothing cuter than seeing a bigger dog cuddle up with a little Lamb Chop." —Jennifer Maldonado, commerce editor

MalsiPree Leak Proof Water Dispenser

"Whether you're on a long car ride and don't want water spilling everywhere or just taking a quick stroll around the block, this water bottle dispenser instantly makes your life easier. With the press of a button, you can turn it sideways for a portable water bowl for your thirsty pup. Another click and any leftover water will just go right back into the bottle — no waste! Plus, it's highly regarded with over 27,000 five-star ratings on Amazon." —Alyssa Grabinski, commerce writer

